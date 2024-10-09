Trump will hold a rally at Madison Square Garden in the race’s final stretch

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is returning to New York in the race’s final stretch and will hold a rally at Madison Square Garden. Trump is planning his event for Oct. 27 to kick off the final week of campaigning. That’s according to a campaign official familiar with the plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of a formal announcement. Trump has long believed that he can win New York, even though the state is overwhelmingly Democratic. It will be Trump’s second rally in the city he grew up in following a stop in the South Bronx in May that drew a large and diverse crowd.

