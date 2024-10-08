Colorado’s Supreme Court dismisses suit against baker who wouldn’t make a cake for transgender woman

Colorado’s Supreme Court has dismissed on procedural grounds a lawsuit against a Christian baker who refused to bake a cake for a transgender woman. Justices in Tuesday’s ruling declined to weigh in on the free speech issues that brought the case national attention. Baker Jack Phillips was sued by attorney Autumn Scardina in 2017 after his Denver bakery refused to make a pink cake with blue frosting to celebrate her gender transition. Phillips scored a partial victory in a previous case before the U.S. Supreme Court after refusing to bake a cake for a gay couple’s wedding.

