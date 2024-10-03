Black man details alleged beating at the hands of a white supremacist group in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — A Black teacher and musician told a court about how members of a white nationalist hate group punched, kicked and beat him with metal shields during a march through downtown Boston two years ago. Charles Murrell III, of Boston was in federal court Thursday to testify in his lawsuit asking for an undisclosed amount of money from the group’s leader, Thomas Rousseau. Murrell alleges he was in the area of the the Boston Public Library to play his saxophone on July 2, 2022, when he was surrounded by members of the Patriot Front and assaulted.

