Billionaire Frank Stronach is facing additional sexual assault charges in Canada

TORONTO (AP) — Austrian-Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach is facing additional sexual assault charges involving three additional complainants, court documents how. The latest charges bring the total number of accusers in his case to 13. The 92-year-old Stronach was first charged in early June with five sex-related charges involving three complainants. Peel Regional Police filed more charges against him later that month as other complainants came forward. The alleged offences dated from 1977 to as recently as February of this year.

