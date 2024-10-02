Prosecutors’ closing argument prompts mistrial request from lawyers for cop accused of manslaughter

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Defense lawyers say they will seek a mistrial for a former police officer on trial in the fatal shooting a shoplifting suspect outside a busy northern Virginia mall after prosecutors’ closing argument included evidence that was never introduced at trial. The jury heard prosecutors’ closing argument Wednesday against former Fairfax County Police officer Wesley Shifflett, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter. But the judge sent them home for the day after defense lawyers objected to the closing. Shifflett fatally shot Timothy McCree Johnson in February 2023 following a brief foot chase. Prosecutors say he acted recklessly. But Shifflett said he feared for his life when he saw Johnson reach into his waistband.

