North Carolina Outer Banks plane crash that killed 5 under investigation

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (AP) — Federal investigators are examining evidence to determine what led to a plane crash last weekend on North Carolina’s Outer Banks that killed five people. A 6-year-old is among those who died. A single-engine airplane crashed late Saturday afternoon in a wooded area at the Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport in Kill Devil Hills. There were no survivors. The National Park Service identified the four adults on Tuesday. Two were from North Carolina, with the others from Maryland and Georgia. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what happened. The airport commemorates the site where Orville and Wilbur Wright made their first powered flight in 1903.

