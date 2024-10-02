Lawsuit filed over road rage shooting by off-duty NYPD officer that left victim a quadriplegic

NEW YORK (AP) — The family of a man who was left permanently disabled after he was shot in the head during a road rage encounter in New Jersey, allegedly by an off-duty New York City police officer, has filed a lawsuit arguing that the officer was an alcoholic who should not have been carrying a gun. Officer Hieu Tran has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges stemming from the May 17, 2024, shooting of 30-year-old Kishan Patel while authorities say they were both stopped at a traffic light in Voorhees, New Jersey. Patel’s family is suing New York City and the police department, among others.

