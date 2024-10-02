Dockworkers join other unions in trying to fend off automation, or minimize the impact

NEW YORK (AP) — The massive port workers’ strike is highlighting a fear held by many workers that they will be replaced by machines. The International Longshoremen’s Association represents approximately 45,000 dock workers who walked off the job. Among their demands is a total ban on the automation of grates, cranes and container-moving trucks in its ports. It’s unclear whether they’ll be able to stave off a trend that has seeped into virtually every workspace. Some unions in other industries have placed guard rails around the use of automation. Others are ensuring their workers receive training and employment protections.

