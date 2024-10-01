Woman associated with MS-13 is sentenced to 50 years in prison

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A woman associated with MS-13 has been sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for her role in luring four young men to be killed at the hands of more than a dozen members of the violent transnational gang in the New York City suburbs. U.S. Judge Joseph Bianco said in court Tuesday that Leniz Escobar had been a “critical player” at nearly every step of the April 2017 massacre in a park on Long Island. The now 24-year-old has said in court that she is reminded every day of the pain she’s caused the victims’ families.

