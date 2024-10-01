What to know as Israel says it has launched ground incursion into Lebanon

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has launched a ground incursion into southern Lebanon which it describes as limited and focused. The move has raised fears around the region that it could morph into a full-scale invasion. For now, there is little sign of ground combat in southern Lebanon between Israeli soldiers and Hezbollah militants. That’s as Israel orders more evacuation orders for southern Lebanon and the two sides exchange heavy fire.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.