Speaker Johnson lays out agenda for Republicans as they fight to hold House majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Mike Johnson is laying out a five-point policy agenda should Republicans take the majority next year. It includes extending the tax cuts approved when Donald Trump was president, reducing the size of the federal workforce and giving parents more choice on where they can send their children to school. During a speech at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Johnson provided a bleak and dismal picture of where the U.S. is now, though the economy continues to grow at a solid pace and inflation is declining. He says “the survival of the American dream depends upon our victory.”

