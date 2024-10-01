Pennsylvania county manager sued over plans to end use of drop boxes for mail-in ballots

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Three residents of a northeastern Pennsylvania county are suing to overturn a local official’s announcement she will prevent all four of its drop boxes for mail-in ballots from being deployed. The Luzerne County lawsuit filed Tuesday seeks a judge’s order that the drop boxes for use by those voting by mail and absentee ballot be in place for the Nov. 5 election. The plaintiffs say Luzerne County manager Romilda Crocamo lacks authority for statements made last month that the county won’t use drop boxes “because of purported safety and security concerns.” Drop boxes are used to hand over completed mail ballots by those who don’t want to put them through the mail. Crocamo is declining comment.

