‘SNL’ 50th season premiere gets more than 5M viewers, its best opener since 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — The 50th season of “Saturday Night Live” is off to a strong ratings start and is a record-breaker for the streaming service Peacock. NBC said Monday that 5.3 million people watched the premiere live, the best opening for the show since 2020, when Alec Baldwin reprised his role as then-President Donald Trump. The sketch comedy show welcomed back several alums this weekend for its opening skit about this year’s U.S. presidential race, with Maya Rudolph playing Kamala Harris and Dana Carvey playing President Joe Biden. NBC also says the episode is the most-watched “SNL” in its first weekend on Peacock, its streaming service.

