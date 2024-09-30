Kentucky lawman steps down as sheriff of the county where he’s accused of killing a judge

A Kentucky lawman has stepped down as sheriff of the county where he’s accused of walking into a judge’s chambers and killing him. Shawn “Mickey” Stines’ departure from the Letcher County sheriff position after a long career in law enforcement was described as a retirement by one of his attorneys. She said Monday that his decision was not the result of any ultimatum or a concession to prosecutors’ allegations. Stines pleaded not guilty to murder. He is scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. State police say the preliminary investigation indicates Stines shot District Judge Kevin Mullins multiple times following an argument inside the courthouse.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.