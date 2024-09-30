Favre tries to expand his defamation lawsuit against Mississippi auditor over welfare spending

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is trying to expand his defamation lawsuit against Mississippi Auditor Shad White. Favre wants to include a book White wrote about the misspending of welfare money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in the nation. White’s book, “Mississippi Swindle: Brett Favre and the Welfare Scandal that Shocked America,” was published in August. Favre’s attorneys wrote in court papers Friday that the title and the contents are defamatory. White says he has spent tens of thousands of dollars defending himself in the suit. He says he “will not back down from telling the truth.”

