Israel’s prime minister appoints a former rival to strengthen his hold on office

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin has appointed a former rival as a member of his Cabinet. Sunday’s appointment of Gideon Saar will expand his collation and likely strengthen his hold on office. Under their agreement, Netanyahu said Saar would be given a spot in the Security Cabinet, which oversees the management of the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza. Saar had hoped to replace Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, another rival of Netanyahu’s. But a deal to become defense minister fell through several weeks ago after fighting intensified with Hezbollah along Israel’s northern border. His appointment will likely scale back the influence of ultra nationalist members of his coalition

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.