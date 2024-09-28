9 dead as boat carrying migrants capsizes off Spain’s Canary Islands

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say nine people have died and another 48 are missing after a boat carrying migrants capsized during a rescue operation near the Canary Islands. Spain’s maritime rescue service said that the tragedy occurred after it was alerted to the presence of a small boat loaded with people. The service says the boat turned over when too many people moved to one side during the rescue attempt. Twenty-seven people were rescued. Over 26,000 people have arrived via sea to the Canary Islands so far this year, compared to some 14,000 in the same period last year.

