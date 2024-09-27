The final 3 anti-abortion activists have been sentenced in a Tennessee clinic blockade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The final three anti-abortion activists convicted of a 2021 Tennessee clinic blockade have been sentenced, including the person considered to be the main organizer of the action. Chester Gallagher was sentenced on Thursday to 16 months in prison. That is by far the longest sentence among 11 people convicted of various offenses. Heather Idoni was sentenced on Friday to 8 months in prison. She is currently serving a 2-year sentence for a clinic blockade in Washington, D.C. and the new sentence will be served concurrently. Both Gallagher and Idoni were convicted of felony charges for their leadership roles. Eva Edl, who was convicted only of a misdemeanor was sentenced on Thursday to 3 years of probation.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.