Residents of a small Mississippi town respond to a scathing Justice Department report on policing

LEXINGTON, Miss. (AP) — A Justice Department report on the police department in Lexington, Mississippi, has found a stunning pattern of racially disparate policing and harassment. Some residents say they were unaware of the ongoing issues. Others say harassment from the police is a part of everyday life. The Justice Department found that Black people committing traffic offenses were frequently arrested by Lexington police while white people committing similar traffic offenses were not. Investigators also found that Lexington police disproportionately targeted Black people for arrests. Lexington Police Chief Charles Henderson was out of the office Friday. The Associated Press left a message for him.

