US resumes hazardous waste shipments to Michigan landfill from Ohio

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The federal government has resumed sending hazardous waste to a Michigan landfill from Ohio while communities in suburban Detroit continue their legal fight against waste from New York. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been sending material from Luckey, Ohio, where a toxic metal was produced deacdes ago. The effort stopped last week when a Detroit-area judge temporarily froze plans for the landfill to accept waste from Lewiston, New York. The judge now says his order is limited to Lewiston. Wayne Disposal, west of Detroit, is one of the few U.S. landfills that can handle certain hazardous waste.

