The US is giving Ukraine billions more in weapons. Here’s how they will help

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has announced its latest infusion of more than $2.7 billion in weapons for Ukraine and the promise of billions more. That will give Kyiv a massive boost in air defenses, but much of the aid is in long-range contracts for weapons that won’t be seen on the battlefield for some time. Included in a $2.4 billion long-term assistance package announced Thursday is another Patriot missile battery and additional munitions for the system. Patriots are critical air defense systems in high-demand, and the U.S. has a limited number of them and the missiles they fire. An additional $375 million package of more immediate aid includes glide bombs equipped with cluster munitions, rockets, missiles and artillery.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.