Judge tosses lawsuit against congressman over posts about man not involved in Chiefs’ rally shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge has tossed a lawsuit against Tennessee U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett over social media posts falsely accusing a man of being one of the shooters at the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2024 Super Bowl victory rally. U.S. District Judge John Broomes this week said the case shouldn’t be handled in plaintiff Denton Loudermill Jr.’s home state of Kansas. Loudermill’s attorneys say they’ll refile in Washington, D.C., where Burchett was when he sent the posts. Loudermill was briefly handcuffed in the chaos that followed the deadly shooting but was never charged. Associated Press calls and emails to Burchett’s attorneys were not immediately returned Thursday.

