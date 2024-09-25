Southwest plans to cut flights in Atlanta while adding them elsewhere. Its unions are unhappy

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines is planning to cut about one-third of its flights in Atlanta next year to save money, and employees affected by the change are furious. The cutback comes as Southwest management is under pressure from a hedge fund to increase profits and boost the airline’s stock price. Southwest profits have been declining for the last three years. The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association says the cutbacks in Atlanta are happening because Southwest management has failed to evolve and innovate. The union that represents Southwest flight attendants says the airline assured them that the Atlanta base would grow. The union president says Southwest is making employees pay a price for poor management decisions.

