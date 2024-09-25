Ohio sheriff deletes online post about Harris supporters and their yard signs after public outcry

An Ohio sheriff has deleted a social media post in which he said people with Kamala Harris yard signs should have their addresses written down so that immigrants can be sent to live with them. Good-government groups had called the post by Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski a threat and urged him to remove it. The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, which had threatened litigation against the sheriff, said it was gratified by his decision. Zuchowski has not said why he decided to remove his Facebook post. The Republican sheriff is a supporter of former President Donald Trump, whose recent comments about Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, created a firestorm in that city.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.