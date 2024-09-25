Last original member of Kool & the Gang to represent group at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — After fueling so many other people’s parties, it will be time for Kool & the Gang to themselves finally celebrate when they are inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame next month in Cleveland. The opening of the Hall of Fame door for the group coincides with a change in hall leadership in 2023 that led to key legacy acts getting invites, like Foreigner, Peter Frampton and Cher. Robert “Kool” Bell, bass guitarist and co-founder of Kool & the Gang, is the only survivor from the original lineup. Kool & the Gang had 12 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 including the 1980 chart-topper “Celebration.”

