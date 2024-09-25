Intelligence officials have briefed the Trump campaign on Iranian threats. A look at what’s known

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. authorities say intelligence officials held a briefing for Donald Trump’s campaign at the campaign’s request to review Iranian threats on the candidate. In July, authorities boosted Trump’s security after linking a threat against Trump’s life to Iran. Iranian hackers also stole information from Trump’s campaign. U.S. officials say they have been tracking the threats for years and that they were prompted by Trump’s decision in 2020 to order the killing of a top Iranian general. Authorities have given no reason to believe two recent attempts on Trump’s life at a rally in Pennsylvania and a golf course in Florida have any connection to Iran.

