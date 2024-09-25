Hey, where’s your card? Another Detroit-area library deals with bugs
OAK PARK, Mich. (AP) — Bugs can’t seem to get enough of Detroit-area libraries. The Oak Park Public Library was closed Wednesday for treatment after bedbugs were found in two chairs in the computer area. The library in Royal Oak was closed Sunday when staff said unwanted visitors crawled out of a just-returned DVD case. They were cockroaches. Bedbugs were confirmed in two chairs that were swiftly removed from the Oak Park library. There’s no evidence of other pests, but the library says it still decided to clean the building.