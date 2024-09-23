Police arrest 8 of Tanzania’s main opposition figures ahead of planned protests

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police have arrested Tanzania’s most prominent opposition figures whose party has called for protests against what it says is a crackdown targeting its supporters. Hundreds of backers of the country’s main opposition party, CHADEMA, were arrested last month and the party’s secretariat member Ali Kibao was abducted and later found dead with signs of beatings and acid poured on his face. Authorities said Monday’s arrests were made as party officials defied a prohibition on protests. CHADEMA said in a statement that the planned protests were in line with the constitution and that police had been notified as required by law.

