France has a new government. Can it solve the New Caledonia crisis after months of deadly unrest?

NICE, France (AP) — Tensions have been rising in the French Pacific territory New Caledonia after four months of deadly unrest. On Tuesday, loyalists to Paris will mark the anniversary of the French takeover. The pro-independence Indigenous Kanak people and white settler communities have been at odds over the territory’s future. The Kanaks revolted in May against President Emmanuel Macron’s voting reform. Loyalists in Noumea have called for supporters to mark the 171st anniversary of the French colonization in 1853. The National Council of Chiefs of the Kanak people is expected to declare sovereignty over their territories. The unrest has led to clashes, looting and arson, resulting in 13 deaths and significant damage.

