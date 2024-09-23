Feds bust Connecticut dealers accused of selling counterfeit pills throughout the US

Federal law enforcement officials in Connecticut have announced criminal indictments against seven people in a case they’re calling one of the largest counterfeit pill busts ever in New England. Authorities revealed the indictments Monday, saying they seized several hundred thousand pills containing methamphetamine, a powerful opioid and other illicit drugs. Officials allege Kelldon Hinton of New Haven shipped the pills all over the country from a rented garage in East Haven. Hinton allegedly used drugs and pill presses he bought from sellers in China and other countries. Hinton’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a message Monday.

