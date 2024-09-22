North Carolina’s Robinson, omitted from Trump rally, avoids comment on report about online posts

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has avoided directly weighing in during a gubernatorial campaign event on a CNN report outlining evidence that he made disturbing posts on a pornography website’s message board more than a decade ago. Robinson’s appearance Saturday at the Fayetteville Motor Speedway happened the same day former President Donald Trump held an event elsewhere in the state without Robinson and without mentioning his fellow Republican. News reports indicate that Robinson didn’t mention the CNN report or answer questions from reporters on hand. He says that while others focus on “garbage” and “trash” meant to “besmirch” people, he is focusing on issues that concern voters.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.