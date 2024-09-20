Iran condemns a Taliban delegate’s failure to stand for the Iranian national anthem

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has expressed its deep displeasure over a Taliban delegate’s failure to stand during the Iranian national anthem at an event in Tehran. The incident involving the Taliban delegate to the Islamic Unity Conference in the Iranian capital Thursday follows an episode in Pakistan in which a Taliban diplomat did not stand for the Pakistani anthem on Wednesday. Both host countries considered the gestures disrespectful, and in both cases Taliban officials have said it is customary in their country to sit when music is played. Iranian state media says that Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the caretaker of the Afghan Embassy in Tehran on Friday to condemn the act by the Taliban delegate, calling it unacceptable.

