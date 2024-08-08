3 Denver officers fired for joking about going to migrant shelters for target practice
DENVER (AP) — Denver police say three officers were fired last month after officials found they had joked about “going to newcomer shelters for target practice” in a group chat with fellow officers. Police say the messages were shared in March when Denver still operated shelters to house migrants from Venezuela and other countries who crossed the southern border, whom the city has referred to as newcomers. Denver police say the messages showed disrespect to newcomers and the city’s community as well as officers working to keep everyone safe.