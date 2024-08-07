Vance jokes he’s checking out his future VP plane while overlapping with Harris at Wisconsin airport

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance said he had a bit of fun Wednesday trying to catch up with Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on an airport tarmac the two shared as part of dueling campaign travels. In Wisconsin, Vance got off former President Donald Trump’s campaign plane and walked over toward Air Force Two. He came back and told reporters he was not able to catch the vice president. Vance jabbed at Harris, as well, for not holding a news conference or sitting down for an extended interview since she began her campaign 17 days ago when President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.