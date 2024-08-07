Tropical rains flood homes in an inland Georgia neighborhood for the second time since 2016

POOLER, Ga. (AP) — Residents of one Georgia neighborhood are cleaning up homes flooded by tropical weather for the second time in eight years. Tappan Zee Drive is located in suburban Pooler, west of Savannah and about 30 miles from the Atlantic Ocean. Still, several homes there got swamped by an overflowing canal in 2016 when Hurricane Matthew raked the Georgia coast. Now some of those same homes have flooded again after Tropical Storm Debby dumped more than 10 inches of rain on the area. Keon Johnson bought his home two years after the first storm for a reduced price because damage from Matthew still needed fixing. Now Johnson faces more repairs after Debby submerged his floors in 5 inches of water.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.