Paris Olympics Day 12: Quincy Hall gives Americans another come-from-behind gold

PARIS (AP) — Quincy Hall became the latest American to electrify Olympic track and field with an out-of-nowhere comeback on Day 12 of the Paris Olympics. Hall sprinted from far behind in the 400 meters to reel in three runners and capture the gold medal. He crossed the line in 43.40 seconds, the fourth-fastest time ever. Hall is the first American since LaShawn Merritt in 2008 to capture gold in the one-lap race. The win came about an hour after Noah Lyles advanced to the final of the 200 meters despite finishing second to Letsile Tebogo in his semifinal heat. Lyles will race for the gold medal Thursday.

