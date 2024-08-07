Lin Yu-ting advances to gold-medal Olympic bout, excelling amid misconceptions about her gender

PARIS (AP) — Boxer Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan has advanced to the gold-medal bout in the women’s featherweight division at the Paris Olympics. She beat Esra Yildiz Kahraman of Turkey 5:0 for her third consecutive victory in the tournament while dealing with widespread scrutiny regarding misconceptions about her gender. Both Lin and Imane Khelif have responded to the scrutiny generated by the International Boxing Association’s decision to disqualify them from last year’s world championships by going on two of the best runs of their careers in Paris. Lin again used her superior height and technique to beat the more physical Kahraman. Lin will fight for gold on Saturday, taking on Julia Szeremeta of Poland.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.