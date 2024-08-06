NASA delays next crew launch to buy more time at the space station for Boeing’s troubled capsule

NASA is delaying its next astronaut launch to buy more time at the International Space Station for Boeing’s troubled new crew capsule. The space agency said Tuesday it’s bumping SpaceX’s four-person flight from this month to next. It’s now targeted for Sept. 24. Officials say that will give them more time to analyze thruster and leak problems that hit Boeing’s Starliner capsule after its June liftoff. Tuesday marks the two-month point at the space station for Starliner’s two test pilots, who should have been back by mid-June. NASA is weighing all its options for returning them, including a ride in a SpaceX capsule.

