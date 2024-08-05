What does a state Capitol do when its hall of fame gallery is nearly out of room? Find more space

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Hall of Fame, with 49 portraits, is nearly full of portraits, posing a question that other galleries have faced: What to do when there is no more room? The hall of fame at the state Capitol has portraits of all recipients of the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, the state’s highest honor. The facility director says the gallery has room for a 50th portrait and possibly one more. New portraits could be hung in a nearby hallway or on the 18th-story observation deck. Former NASA astronaut James Buchli is the most recent inductee.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.