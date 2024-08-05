Trial starts in case that seeks more Black justices on Mississippi’s highest court

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has only one Black justice serving on its highest court despite having the largest percentage of Black residents in the U.S. A federal judge began hearing arguments Monday in a lawsuit that seeks to compel Mississippi to redraw its three Supreme Court districts to increase the chances of Black candidates being elected. The district lines are unchanged since 1987. About 38% of Mississippi residents are Black. The state has nine Supreme Court justices — three each from the northern, central and southern districts. Four Black justices have served on the Mississippi Supreme Court, and never more than one at a time.

