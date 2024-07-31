Families face food insecurity in Republican-led states that turned down federal aid this summer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Millions of children are going without extra food on the table this summer, after 13 states said no to joining a federal program that helps families in need buy groceries. In the 37 states that are participating in the program, qualifying families are receiving an extra $120 per child this summer, to help feed kids who rely on school meals to get enough to eat. The states that declined to participate cited reasons including issues with aging state computer systems, philosophical opposition to welfare programs, and a belief that existing free meal programs are sufficient.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.