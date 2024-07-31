Ex-leaders of Penn State frat where pledge died after night of drinking plead guilty to misdemeanors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former leaders of the now-defunct Penn State fraternity where pledge Timothy Piazza fell and later died after consuming a large amount of alcohol seven years ago await sentencing after pleading guilty to misdemeanors. Brendan Young and Daniel Casey both pleaded guilty to hazing and reckless endangerment Tuesday during a proceeding via video streaming in Centre County court. Sentencing is planned for October. Young and Casey both pleaded guilty to 14 counts of hazing and a single count of reckless endangerment regarding Piazza. Piazza was a 19-year-old engineering student from Lebanon, New Jersey. Security camera footage documented Piazza’s excruciating final hours.

