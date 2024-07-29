Multiple evacuations ordered in southern Greece as wildfires return to fire-struck island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities late in Greece have ordered multiple evacuations due to a wildfire on the island of Evia, near Athens, with conditions worsening after nightfall when firefighting planes and helicopters were unable to operate. The evacuations were ordered in four mountainous areas in the south of the island, where several hundred firefighters and volunteers were deployed. Evia was hit by massive wildfires in 2021 and also suffered extensive damage last summer. Monday’s fires follow weeks of successive heat waves across southern Europe.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.