Simone Biles competes in Olympics gymnastics with a calf injury: What we know

PARIS (AP) — Limping on her left ankle after saying she had an issue with her calf, Simone Biles dominated during qualifying with the U.S. women’s gymnastics team at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. U.S. coach Cecile Landi said only that Biles’ injury was minor, has been bothering her for a few weeks and there was no discussion of sidelining the seven-time Olympic medalist. Landi said there’s been no discussion of pulling Biles from the Paris Olympics. The team final is set for Tuesday.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.