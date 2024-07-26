Three men — including ex-Marines — sentenced for involvement in plot to destroy power grid

Three men have been sentenced in federal court for their involvement in a plan to strike a power grid in the northwestern United States. Paul James Kryscuk, Liam Collins and Justin Wade Hermanson were sentenced Thursday for charges including conspiracy to destroy a power grid and illegally manufacturing firearms. Collins and Hermanson were ex-Marines stationed at Camp LeJeune, North Carolina. Prosecutors say the men had connections to white supremacy after Collins and Kryscuk were found posting on a known neo-Nazi internet forum. Authorities say the two recruited others such as Hermanson into their extremist group and researched a previous power grid attack heavily before their arrest.

