Conductor John Eliot Gardiner quits the choir and orchestra he founded after musician assault claim

LONDON (AP) — Renowned British conductor John Eliot Gardiner has announced he is quitting the orchestra he has led for six decades. It comes almost a year after he allegedly hit a singer backstage after a concert. Gardiner said he was stepping down as leader and artistic director of the Monteverdi Choir and Orchestra “with a heavy heart.” Gardiner, 81, allegedly hit William Thomas after the bass singer left the podium on the wrong side at the Festival Berlioz in France in August 2023. Gardiner withdrew from all his engagements soon afterwards. He said Wednesday that he “apologized repeatedly and unreservedly for losing control in such an inappropriate fashion.” Gardiner led the Monteverdi Choir at King Charles III’s coronation in May 2023.

