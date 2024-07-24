Cause of crash that killed NY couple at Niagara Falls border crossing still a mystery 8 months later

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A police investigation into the crash and explosion that killed two people in a high-powered luxury car at a Niagara Falls border crossing last year has concluded with the crash’s cause still a mystery. Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino tells The Buffalo News that the probe into the Nov. 22, 2023, crash that killed Kurt and Monica Villani “is considered closed at this point.” The mayor says the investigation can be reopened if any new evidence comes to light. Restaino says investigators were hampered by the fact that the car’s event data recorder, or back box, was destroyed in the crash.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.