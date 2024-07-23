Former US Army civilian employee sentenced to 15 years for stealing nearly $109 million

A Texas woman who pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $109 million from a youth development program for military families has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Janet Yamanaka Mello, a former civilian employee of the U.S. Army at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio was sentenced Tuesday in federal court after pleading guilty in March. U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza says Mello stole money intended to care for military children. Defense attorney Albert Flores says his client deeply ashamed and remorseful and hopes the items she bought are sold to reimburse the government.

