Belarus’ foreign minister arrives in North Korea for talks expected to focus on Russia cooperation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Belarus’ foreign minister has arrived in North Korea as experts predict that he and North Korean officials would discuss forming a trilateral anti-Western front also involving Russia. Video shot by Associated Press Television News shows Maxim Ryzhenkov being greeted by North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jong Gyu. Neither North Korea nor Belarus has disclosed which issues are at stake. But experts say the visit will likely center on building North Korea-Belarus-Russia cooperation to better cope with their disputes with the West. South Korean officials say Ryzhenkov is Belarus’ first foreign minister to travel to North Korea.

