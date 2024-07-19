Your flight was canceled by the technology outage. What do you do next?

Thousands of flights have been canceled after a worldwide internet outage hit many leading airlines, forcing passengers to scramble to save their vacations and other trips. In the United States, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Allegiant Air had their flights grounded for varying amounts of time on Friday. Some airlines are issuing waivers to let customers change travel plans. Travel experts say the outage is going to have ripple effects for a few days. Because flights are already packed for the busy summer vacation season, there are a relatively small number of empty seats that airlines can use to rebook passengers stranded from all the canceled flights.

